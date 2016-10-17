Do you remember the movie ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ ? This Bahl duped women after marriage, had 350 girlfriends

Hyderabad, Oct 17: As a smooth talker, Venkat Ratna Reddy had about 350 girlfriends as his own.

Like Ranveer Singh’s character in the movie ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, Venkat Ratna Reddy promised marriage to women, and in this case married them too, and then duped them.

Unlike the character in the movie, Reddy’s story ultimately ended in the jail .

Central Crime Station (CCS) police have arrested a suave ‘businessman’ for cheating a US-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) by deserting her 20 days after their marriage.

He was arrested from his residence in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. To their shock, police discovered that the culprit Venkat Ratna Reddy was a repeat offender, involved in nine cheating cases registered at various places, including the city.

Though he is already married and has two children, he uploaded his profile on a matrimonial website. Ratna Reddy was not even a graduate, but he was fluent in English and claimed to be a businessman. On seeing his profile, a US-based Telugu woman, a divorcee, contacted him and they agreed to get married.

He went to the US on a business visa. Ratna Reddy married the victim and 20 days later, he returned to India by taking her $30,000. After returning to India, he switched off his phone and became incommunicado. The victim’s uncle lodged a complaint with the CCS and police nabbed Ratna Reddy from his residence in Guntur on Saturday.

Reddy, a non-graduate, was fluent in English and had excellent communication skills. According to the police, his profile on a social networking site had 350 ‘girlfriends’. This number can give even Singh’s character in the movie a run for money.

Police discovered that the accused was a habitual conman involved in nine different cases, including cheating Telugu producer C Kalyan. In the past too, he had posed as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and cheated several victims.

Assistant commissioner of police (Cyber Wing) Raghuveer said Ratna Kumar, who has 350 girlfriends on Facebook, was making preparations to marry a Canada-based woman next month.

“We are surprised how the accused secured a passport from Visakhapatnam despite several pending cases against him. We are in the process of ascertaining facts,” he said.

There were several non-bailable warrants pending against the culprit in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Golconda police stations.