Remember Nat Geo’s Afghan girl Sharbat Bibi ? She’s just been arrested

Dhaka, Oct 26: Nat Geo’s famed ‘Afghan Girl’ Sharbat Bibi was arrested by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday in Peshawar, the Dawn reports.

Bibi was arrested from her home for forgery of a Computerised National Identity Card, the FIA sources said. Bibi has dual Pakistani and Afghan nationality, and both ID cards have been recovered from her.

Bibi has been charged under Section 419, 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5(2) of Prohibition of Corruption Act.

An FIA official said the officer who issued the ID cards to Sharbat Bibi is now working as a deputy commissioner in customs and got bail-before-arrest to avoid arrest in the case.

Details of the form had claimed that Sharbat Bibi had two sons. The official maintained that Sharbat Bibi has two daughters and a two-year-old son.

The official added that relatives present at the given address have refused to recognise two persons listed as her sons in the form.

An inquiry had been launched with NADRA officials under fire for issuing CNICs to foreign nationals without legitimate documentation.

Sharbat Bibi became famously known as the ‘Afghan Girl’ when National Geographic photographer Steve McCurry captured her photograph at the Nasir Bagh refugee camp situated on the edge of Peshawar in 1984 and identified her as Sharbat Gula.

She gained worldwide recognition when her image was featured on the cover of the June 1985 issue of National Geographic Magazine at a time when she was approximately 12 years old.

That photo has been likened with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.