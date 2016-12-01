Remember! Rest may not always be the best medicine after concussion

Washington, Nov 01: Prescribed rest–both physical and

mental– is the standard treatment for concussion, but a study

suggests that no single treatment strategy is effective for all

patients because every individual has different nature of the injury

as well as its clinical consequences.

The study has been published in the journal Neurosurgery.

Researchers from University of Pittsburgh presented a series of

“statements of agreement” by a team of concussion experts from various

healthcare disciplines as well as from sport, military and public

health organisations.

“Matching treatments to specific symptoms, impairments, and clinical

profiles may…improve recovery after concussion,” said the panel of

medical and other experts.

Participants indicated their level of agreement with a series of

statements regarding current and evolving treatment strategies for

concussion.

Current approaches emphasised on removing the injured person from

sports or other activity, followed by a prescribed period of physical

and cognitive (mental) rest and gradual return to participation.

But, the panel agreed that there is “limited empirical evidence” to

support the effectiveness of prescribed rest–and that rest may not be

the best approach for all patients.

They found that “multiple active rehabilitation strategies” might be

more effective than simply recommending rest for every patient with

concussion.

“Concussions are characterized by diverse symptoms and impairments and

evolving clinical profiles and the recovery varies on the basis of

modifying factors, injury severity and treatments,” the authors wrote.

The preliminary research suggests that active treatment can be started

early after concussion and that matching targeted and active

treatments to the patient’s clinical profile may improve recovery.

“No single treatment strategy will be effective for all patients after

concussion because of the individualized natures of the injury and its

clinical consequences,” the authors stated.

The TEAM panel hopes their experience will help to increase awareness

that all concussions are not the same and that, for some patients,

treatment based on individual clinical profiles might be more

effective than prescribed rest.

“Concussion symptoms and impairments are treatable, and active

rehabilitations involving a multidisciplinary treatment team may

enhance recovery,” they explained.

(ANI)