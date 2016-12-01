Remember! Rest may not always be the best medicine after concussion
Washington, Nov 01: Prescribed rest–both physical and
mental– is the standard treatment for concussion, but a study
suggests that no single treatment strategy is effective for all
patients because every individual has different nature of the injury
as well as its clinical consequences.
The study has been published in the journal Neurosurgery.
Researchers from University of Pittsburgh presented a series of
“statements of agreement” by a team of concussion experts from various
healthcare disciplines as well as from sport, military and public
health organisations.
“Matching treatments to specific symptoms, impairments, and clinical
profiles may…improve recovery after concussion,” said the panel of
medical and other experts.
Participants indicated their level of agreement with a series of
statements regarding current and evolving treatment strategies for
concussion.
Current approaches emphasised on removing the injured person from
sports or other activity, followed by a prescribed period of physical
and cognitive (mental) rest and gradual return to participation.
But, the panel agreed that there is “limited empirical evidence” to
support the effectiveness of prescribed rest–and that rest may not be
the best approach for all patients.
They found that “multiple active rehabilitation strategies” might be
more effective than simply recommending rest for every patient with
concussion.
“Concussions are characterized by diverse symptoms and impairments and
evolving clinical profiles and the recovery varies on the basis of
modifying factors, injury severity and treatments,” the authors wrote.
The preliminary research suggests that active treatment can be started
early after concussion and that matching targeted and active
treatments to the patient’s clinical profile may improve recovery.
“No single treatment strategy will be effective for all patients after
concussion because of the individualized natures of the injury and its
clinical consequences,” the authors stated.
The TEAM panel hopes their experience will help to increase awareness
that all concussions are not the same and that, for some patients,
treatment based on individual clinical profiles might be more
effective than prescribed rest.
“Concussion symptoms and impairments are treatable, and active
rehabilitations involving a multidisciplinary treatment team may
enhance recovery,” they explained.
(ANI)