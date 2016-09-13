Remembering 100 years of Roald Dahl: 8 quotes by the author

NewDelhi,Sept13:Today, September 13, marks the 100th birth anniversary of celebrated British novelist, Roald Dahl.

With words that are eternal and stories that refuse to lose their charm, Dahl’s storytelling prowess was second to none. The name behind popular pieces of children fiction like Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dahl also served in United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force during World War II.

A literary genius in the true sense of the word, Dahl’s books were replete with unexpected, ingenious and dark elements that gave birth to memorable characters like Bruce Bogtrotter, Willy Wonka, Mr Fox and magical beasts like Oompa Loompas–whose mention can now also be found in the Oxford English dictionary.

Here’s a look at eight quotes by the author, a mere glance at which will make your day–or #RoaldDahlDay.

1. “A little nonsense now and then, is relished by the wisest men.”

–Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

2. “Those who donâ€™t believe in magic will never find it.”

–The Minpins

3. “A person who has good thoughts cannot ever be ugly. You can have a wonky nose and a crooked mouth a double chin and stick-out teeth, but if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.”

–The Twits

4. “So please, oh please, we beg, we pray

Go throw your TV set away

And in its place you can install

A lovely bookshelf on the wall..”

–Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



5. “Never do anything by halves if you want to get away with it. Be outrageous. Go the whole hog.”

–Matilda

6. “I understand what you’re saying, and your comments are valuable, but I’m gonna ignore your advice.”

–Fantastic Mr Fox

7. “‘We must hurry!’ said Mr. Wonka. ‘We have so much time and so little to do! No! Wait! Strike that! Reverse it!'”

–Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



8. “And don’t worry about the bits you can’t understand. Sit back and allow the words to wash around you, like music.”

–Matilda