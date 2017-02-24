Remembering Jayalalithaa on her 69th birth anniversary

Chennai, Feb. 24: Today Tamil Nadu is celebrating the 69th birthday of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. On this auspicious occasion, rich tributes would be paid to her by organising the distribution of welfare funds to the poor as well as arranging feasts to the public. The party workers are entitled to keep her portraits, in public places to pay homage, decked with flowers.

The birth Anniversary celebration would be headed by Sengottaiyan, in which a souvenir would also be released, according to a statement by the AIADMK. Moreover, AIADMK has urged its workers to pay tributes to their beloved Amma by serving the poor. So, it is expected that rich tributes would be paid to Jayalalithaa by the state on her birthday.

AIADMK is also set to organise public meetings in major places in the state fro four days from today, as commemorative to the 69th birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. The recently elevated top leaders of AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami, Jayalalithaa expelled TTV Dinakaran and M Thampidurai would be addressing the public meetings.

While the Panneerselvam faction has urged the party members to hoist flags of AIADMK across the state to pay homage to the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. They also have plans to provide free food to the poor.

Sasikala, who has spent more than a week in jail, said that she is missing Jayalalithaa on her birthday. She has been sent to jail, after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case. She served as an aide to the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa has also served in the same jail in 2004 fro a few weeks. Sasikala was also with her in jail as a co-convict in the disproportionate assets case. Recalling the “love, compassion and hard work” of Ms Jayalalithaa, who died in December after an illness, Ms Sasikala said, “That Amma is not with us makes me more sad”.

“After having celebrated her birthday with her for the past 33 years, I feel lonely this year in her memories. My thoughts revolve around her.”