Renault Duster Extreme Concept’s all terrain potential unveiled in Brazil

New Delhi, November 15: New Extreme Duster Concept 4×4 is seen in grey exteriors with red accents. The other exterior features include new wheels shod in off road tyres, roof rack, LCD lights and modified suspension.

The Extreme Duster Concept is powered by a 2.0 liter petrol engine offering 143 bhp peak power at 5,750 rpm and 195 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The new Extreme Duster is developed exclusively for demonstration and unlikely to head to production and sale. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission unlike the Duster 4×4 which gets a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Extreme off-roading concept is also developed by RDAL (Renault Design-Latin America), like its Kwid Outsider Concept. The company’s designing facility is in Sao Paulo, Brazil and is largely based on the Duster AWD.

Eed and black color scheme in the interiors and a host of passenger comforts while EXTREME lettering is displayed on its dashboard and 4WD badge is seen on its steering wheel.

Renault has showcased the new Captur, Koleos and Kwid at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show along with a host of concept models to include Renault Kwid Outsider Concept and Renault Duster Extreme Concept.

To recap, in India the Renault Duster facelift is priced between INR 9.35 lakhs to 15.16 lakhs. Two AMT variants are on offer with the prices starting from INR 12.77 lakhs (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

