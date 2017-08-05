Renault India’s, entry level car Kwid crosses cumulative sales milestone ,available at a starting price of Rs 2.62 lakh

New Delhi,August5:Renault India said its entry level car Kwid has crossed 1.75 lakh units milestone in cumulative sales since its launch in September 2015.

Recently, prices of the model were slashed in the range of Rs 5,200-29,500 depending on state and variant to pass on benefits of reduced tax after GST implementation. The car is now available at a starting price of Rs 2.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“Renault Kwid has proved its mettle in the fiercely competitive mini hatchback segment in India,” Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Sumit Sawhney said on crossing the milestone.

Since its launch, the company has introduced product enhancements and innovations at regular intervals in keeping with evolving customer behaviour and preferences, he added. The model competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto and Hyundai Eon.