Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition' launched in India for Rs 3.43 lakh

New Delhi,August28:It has been two years since we first got the Renault Kwid! And to celebrate this occasion, the French carmaker has released yet another special edition, titled ‘Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition’. And like all other special editions, this one too consists of an accessory pack, installed at the dealer’s end. This pack, oh sorry, ‘Special Edition’ is available with the RXT and the RXL variants of both the engine options, but only the manual transmission. It will cost you Rs 15,000 over the standard price and for this, you get the following.

Only available in the red and white colours, the exterior of the Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition gets a big ’02’ badge on the hood and doors. Back at the C-pillar, there are graphics which run through the roof and onto the other side. The ORVMs also get a two-tone treatment with the white car getting orange paint and the red one getting white paint. Even the wheel-caps and the front/rear skid plate get the same treatment with similar paint as the ORVMs.

Step inside and you will find contrast upholstery with ’02’ badge on the front seatback. The side air vents and the centre console get dark ivory contours, while the gear knob also gets a two-tone treatment. The ’02’ badge is also visible on the floor mats and the steering wheel.

We are yet to see this edition in person but in Images, it does look quite funky and would appeal to the younger mindset. Prices for this tattoo job in Delhi are as follows.

Variant Standard Price 02 Anniversary Edition Price
Kwid RXL 0.8L SCe Rs 3,27,800 Rs 3,42,800
Kwid RXT 0.8L SCe Rs 3,61,400 Rs 3,76,400
Kwid RXL 1.0L SCe Rs 3,49,400 Rs 3,64,400
Kwid RXT 1.0L SCe Rs 3,82,900 Rs 3,97,900

Mechanically, the hatchback remains the same and continues to offer a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre engine option. The former makes 54PS/72Nm, while the latter produces 68PS/91Nm. As mentioned above, the 02 Anniversary Edition is not available with the AMT. If you are indeed looking to buy a Kwid, this edition can be the one to look out for.

