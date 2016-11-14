Renault Kwid AMT launched at Rs 4.25 lakh with gear dial

NewDelhi,Nov14:The Renault Kwid has been selling like hotcakes despite delay and a not so great rating from the global NCAP. But this is because it sure is a good deal given its basic features and its price.

Now Renault has launched another variant of the KWID called Kwid AMT that is priced at Rs 4.25 lakh, but completely skips on the gear shifter, going instead with a simple dial placed on the center console.

Not everyone may welcome the change, but it sure is a big one. While it may seem to simplify the driving experience, not everyone may like the idea of a gear-shift dial placed higher up on the center console. Yes, that area at the bottom part of the center console where the gear stick is usually placed is now empty so buyers will have to get used to to the new feature.

The folks at Renault call it the Shift Control AMT Dial and it allows the driver to switch between three gear options, Reverse, Neutral and Drive. Getting into the details, the new AMT transmission will only be offered with the top-end RxT (O) variant (1.0-litre model). The 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine produces 67 BHP and 91Nm of torque.

Not impressed? Well the key factor here is fuel economy and with that in mind the company claims a fuel efficiency of 24.04 km/l (thanks to the automatic transmission). As for the transmission, it is a 5-speed unit that has been optimised keeping fuel efficiency in mind.

Since this is an AMT and you are coughing up Rs 30,000 more, you get a touchscreen infotainment system and Bluetooth as well.