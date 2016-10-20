Renee Zellweger, The 47-year-old actress wants Jerry Maguire reunion

New York, Oct 20: Renée Zellweger is keen for a ‘Jerry Maguire’ reunion.

The 47-year-old actress is stunned the movie – which she starred in with Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Regina King and Jonathan Lipnicki – is almost 20 years old and is up for a celebration with her co-stars.

She exclaimed: “No it’s impossible! It can’t be true!”

Asked if she’d be up for a cast reunion, she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’:

“Oh sure! Why, are you hosting? Let’s go!”

The ‘Whole Truth’ star is still good friends with Hollywood icon Tom.

She gushed: “He’s a really good person. He’s a very, very good person.”

In ‘Jerry Maguire’, the actress portrayed single mother Dorothy Boyd, who fell for the titular sports agent when she went to work for him, and Renée has “a million” good memories from her time on set.

She recalled how Tom would stay until 4am to do off-camera work to help Renée’s on-camera scenes seem more believable.

She said: “It didn’t matter who was walking across the room, he was determined to do it.”

Tom recently admitted he would “never forget” meeting Renée for the first time at her audition.

He said: “When she came in, there was just magic.

“You just saw this raw talent, just there. This spark – and it was wonderful.”

And the 54-year-old star found working on the Cameron Crowe-directed movie one of his career high points and a pleasure to work on.

He said: “It was one of those experiences when you’re making a movie, just things were coming together.

“It’s what we all work for, where you just know. It’s just firing on all cylinders, [and] was such a joy.”