Renowned Kerala singer KJ Yesudas celebrates his 77th birthday at Kollur

Kollur, Jan 10:Legendary Malayalam singer K J Yesudas celebrated his 77th birthday at the Kollur Sri Mookambika temple on Tuesday.

Indian music legend K.J Yesudas, who has sung more than 50,000 film songs in various languages, turned 77 on Tuesday.

As is his wontHe has been following this practice , Yesudas celebrated his birthday at the Kollur Sri Mookambika temple.

One of the most loved playback singers in the country, Yesudas has won the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer seven times and the State Award for the Best Playback Singer 43 times.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 1975 and Padma Bhushan in 2002 by the Government of India for his contributions to the arts.