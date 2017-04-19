Reopening of Babri Masjid case, a conspiracy against LK Advani from becoming next President of India: Lalu Yadav

As the court reopens the Babri Masjid case, Advani’s chance of becoming the President is almost over. The government could not be able to justify Advani’s candidature, as he had to face criminal cases. The CBI has challenged in the Supreme court, the trial court’s judgment that dismissed conspiracy charges against Advani and others. On Wednesday, the matter was adjourned as one of the judges of a division bench was absent. Senior BJP leader LK Advani is considered to be one of the fore-runners to succeed Pranab Mukherjee as the next President of India. Certain media reports had earlier claimed that Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah proposed the name of Advani for India’s top post during a party meet at Somnath. The site of the mosque was disputed as many Hindus believe that it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

However, the revival of the Babri-Masjid demolition case threatens to dent Advani’s chances. On Wednesday, Supreme Court of India had scheduled to examine whether the conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition incident against BJP leaders like Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others should be revived or not. These leaders were at the forefront of Ram Janmbhumi movement in the late 1980s and the early 1990s that made BJP a formidable political force in Indian polity. The incident triggered communal riots across the country, claiming lives of over 3000 people.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said the revival of conspiracy charges in the Babri demolition case was a “well-planned political conspiracy” to keep L.K. Advani away from being nominated as the next President. Advani had earlier failed to become the Prime Minister of India in 2009 General Elections. Advani along with others was booked by the CBI for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy to demolish the mosque, leading to riots. However, they were later discharged by the Allahabad High Court.

“CBI is an arm of the government, it says what the government wants it to say. It is a well-planned political conspiracy,” Yadav said. “We were hearing that L.K. Advani may become the next President. Now no will even talk about nominating him,” he said. “The VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) are such dangerous parties, they do not even care about their own people,” he said.

The criminal cases in the Babri demolition incident were first registered under two crime files. While one file (197) had FIR against lakhs of kar sevaks who were involved in the actual demolition of the mosque. The case pertaining to the first file was heard by a court in Lucknow, which dropped conspiracy charges against 13 leaders including Advani and Joshi.

The second FIR (file 198) in the case was registered against 12 people including names like late Ashok Singhal, Advani, Joshi, Vinay Katiyar and Uma Bharti. These leaders were reportedly present at the site when the mosque was being demolished. This case is still pending in a court in Rae Bareli. The CBI had filed combined charge sheet in the case.