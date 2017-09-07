Replace diesel with alternate fuel or face consequences: Gadkari warns SIAM, automobile manufacturers.

New Delhi, September 7: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday categorically stated that in order to curb pollution in the country, the automobile manufacturers and members of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) have to end the production and consumption of vehicles that run on diesel, adding that an alternate path has to be taken up at the earliest.

“The path is clear; diesel vehicles have to be banned. It is important for the SIAM and automobile manufacturers to change their ideology with changing times. We have to look at reducing two things in our country- imports and pollution-both of which are detrimental,” said Gadkari, while addressing the SIAM Annual Convention 2017 here.

Envisioning electric vehicles to be the future of the automobile industry, Gadkari emphasised that constructive planning needs to be done for the next 25 years, adding that it is necessary to instigate increasing usage of bio-fuel and CNG.

“The future is meant for electric cars and bio-fuel usage. We will have to plan out things in a way that even tractors will run on CNG. The Cabinet will soon publish a detailed notification on electric cars,” he said.

Drawing upon the concept of app-based taxi aggregators Ola and Uber, Gadkari stated that the Centre is focussing on developing rural transport network and enabling bikes and taxis in rural areas.

To this regard, over 2,000 driving centres are to be established on the outskirts of India’s metropolitan cities.

With regards to the scraping policy, Gadkari stated that the decision has to be taken by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises Anant Geete clarified that the 25 per cent cess under the GST will be applicable only on the luxury car segment.

“The 25 per cent cess will not be applicable on cars in the economy segment and will be levied on luxury cars. Also, the Fame Scheme has been increased for the next six months,” Geete told reporters while launching the vehicle recall information web page here.

He also assured government support to the automobile manufactures in empowering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ mission. (ANI)