Replacement of Chairman of Tata Sons :Cyrus Mistry replaced in long-term interest

Mumbai, Oct 24 : The replacement of Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry was done keeping in mind the “long-term interest” of the company, according to a spokesperson.

“The company’s board and the principal shareholders in its collective wisdom took this decision, which they thought may be appropriate in the long term interest of Tata Sons and the Tata Group,” the company spokesperson told IANS.

“There is no change in the CEOs at the operating level,” the spokesperson added.