Reply to “shameless sexism” : Anushka Sharma shares Victoria Azarenka’s letter

Mumbai, July 16 : Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who plays Aarfa — a promising wrestler — in the latest blockbuster “Sultan”, has shared a letter by Belarusian professional tennis player Victoria Azarenka to explain Aarfa’s decision to choose motherhood over career.

A few critics have slammed the actress for her role in the film, which also stars Salman Khan. One even criticised her for participating in the “shameless sexism” of “Sultan” as Aarfa sacrifices her Olympic medal dream to keep her child.

“Wanted to share this. For those who couldn’t understand Aarfa’s decision in ‘Sultan’, maybe this will put things in perspective,” Anushka tweeted on Saturday.

The letter read that when Azarenka was recovering from the knee injury that kept her out of Wimbledon, she and her boyfriend learned they were expecting a child at the end of the year.

“We couldn’t be happier and feel very blessed to begin this exciting journey of building a family together,” she wrote.

“I have been truly inspired by so many strong female athletes who return to the very top of their sport after having children,” Azarenka added.

“And I plan to do exactly that.”

Anushka then wrote: “Choosing motherhood over career is empowering. Choosing your career over motherhood is empowering. The freedom to choose is empowering.”

“Sultan”, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also features Amit Sadh, Randeep Hooda, Kumud Mishra, Parikshat Sahni, Abhishek Duhan and Meiyang Chang. The film has so far garnered over Rs 300 crore worldwide.