Reply to Washington: Pakistan suspends intelligence and military cooperation with US

Islamabad, Jan.11: Pakistan has suspended intelligence and military cooperation with the United States after Washington froze military assistance to Pakistan.

“Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir says intelligence and military cooperation with the United States has been suspended after its froze military assistance to Pakistan. #Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities in war against terror and will continue efforts to maintain peace,” Pakistan Government said on Twitter.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir says intelligence and military cooperation with the United States has been suspended after its froze military assistance to Pakistan.#Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities in war against terror and will continue efforts to maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/xuLNYgRLrj — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 11, 2018

The development comes after the United States on Tuesday made its stand clear that the aid to Pakistan has only been suspended not cut-off, as it wanted the country to take an aggressive approach in eliminating terrorism.

“The US would like Pakistan to come to the table and assist us in this effort. The military aid is a suspension and not a cutoff for Pakistan. No funds have been reprogrammed. We’re hopeful for future cooperation from Pakistan,” Steve Goldstein, US Under Secretary of State said in a statement.

The U.S. had earlier this month announced that they were stopping the military aid to Pakistan, as it was not taking “necessary steps” to curb terrorism

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the embargo would remain in place until Pakistan takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had made a scathing remark against Pakistan and accused it of lying and deceiving while receiving billions in aid.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”, Trump said in a tweet.

(ANI)