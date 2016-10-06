Report Says Apple bids goodbye to third-gen Apple TV

New York, Oct 6 : Apple has reportedly bid goodbye to its third-gen Apple TV, shifting its focus on the new fourth-gen model, media reported on Thursday.

According to 9to5mac.com, in an email sent out to employees and education partners, Apple said that it is discontinuing the device.

“The third-gen model was introduced in 2012 and was quietly updated a year later. Since then, Apple has shifted its focus to the tvOS-powered fourth-gen Apple TV,” the report said.

Apple, however, said it will fulfill order backlog for the device.

The company is currently selling refurbished models of third-gen Apple TV for $59.

Once the refurbished models disappear, “Apple will seemingly have stopped sales of the third-gen Apple TV all together,” the report added.

It is also not clear if third-gen Apple TV will receive any additional software updates.

According to Apple website, every Apple TV comes with complimentary telephone technical support within 90 days of its purchase. In addition, Apple TV and all accessories are covered against defects for one year from the original purchase date by a limited hardware warranty.