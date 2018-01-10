Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense

Mumbai, Jan 10: On today morning all most all media have reported that Bollywood Beauty Mallika Sherawat and her French boyfriend were evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to keep up with the rent.

The news was first reported by AFP, an International News agency based in France, that a French court ordered on December 14 that Mallika and her “French husband” Cyrille Auxenfans must pay 78,787 euros in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.

Amid this reports doing rounds, Mallika Sherawat-Known for her bold onscreen attitude in films like Khwahish and Murder, asked why her name is being dragged happenings in a city she hasn’t visited for last 8 months.

“I have said this before and I am saying it again — I do not own or rent any apartment in Paris! So where is the question of eviction?” the actress asked.

“I have never had any financial dealings in Paris ever. I have no bank account in Paris. I have an Indian passport and I am an Indian citizen. So what is this nonsense about eviction?” she asked.

The Bollywood actress is currently staying in Mumbai and the actress recently shot for an episode of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ (reality television show), which was telecasted last week.

“Anyone who follows me on my social media account would have to know that I haven’t been to Paris in the last eight months. Even my passport would say the same,” Mallika said.

She added: “I am not married to Cyrille Auxenfans. I have cleared the air on this earlier as well. He is a big businessman in Europe and I have nothing to do with his real estate business dealings. Why should my name be dragged with what’s happening in Paris?”

There were reports in 2016 that Mallika and Auxenfans were attacked with tear gas, beaten and robbed by three masked intruders outside a Paris apartment block.

The actress said that she was visiting Paris on a holiday at the time of that unfortunate incident happened.