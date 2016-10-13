Reports spreading that Thailand King has died, Palace announcement will come this evening

October 13, 2016 | By :

Bangkok, Oct 13: Reports spreading that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, palace announcement will come this evening. Nothing confirmed yet.

The statement from the palace follows one on Sunday saying the king was in an unstable condition after receiving haemodialysis treatment, which is used to cleanse the blood of toxins, extra salts and fluids.

A Reuters reporter at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital said all four of the king’s children, including Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, visited him on Wednesday.

“On Oct. 11 his blood pressure lowered and breath quickened,” the palace said. The king’s health has “overall not yet stabilized,” it said.

Several hundred people gathered at the hospital, where the revered king has been for much of the past year, to pray for him.

The government had earlier urged people not to listen to rumors on social media about “situations”, saying they should await official announcements.

Tags: ,
Related News
Now, this whitening procedure is gaining popularity in Thailand!
Nitasha Biswas from Kolkata crowned first Miss Transqueen India
 Yingluck Shinawatra,goes into hiding after missing court summons in Thailand
Thailand grandmom says never too late to learn,earns degree in ecology from Bangkok at 91
Former Buddhist monk wanted on charges including child molestation and fraud is back in Thailand after US extradition
Gunmen shoot dead 8 people in mass shooting in Thailand
Top