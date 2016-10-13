Reports spreading that Thailand King has died, Palace announcement will come this evening

Bangkok, Oct 13: Reports spreading that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, palace announcement will come this evening. Nothing confirmed yet.

The statement from the palace follows one on Sunday saying the king was in an unstable condition after receiving haemodialysis treatment, which is used to cleanse the blood of toxins, extra salts and fluids.

A Reuters reporter at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital said all four of the king’s children, including Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, visited him on Wednesday.

“On Oct. 11 his blood pressure lowered and breath quickened,” the palace said. The king’s health has “overall not yet stabilized,” it said.

Several hundred people gathered at the hospital, where the revered king has been for much of the past year, to pray for him.

The government had earlier urged people not to listen to rumors on social media about “situations”, saying they should await official announcements.