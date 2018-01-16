Republic Day 2018: 16 children selected for National Bravery Awards

New Delhi, Jan 16: Ahead of the Republic day, 16 children were on Tuesday selected for the National Bravery Awards, four of them posthumously, from different parts of the country.

The children have been selected from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Karnataka, Punjab, Meghlaya, Odisha, Nagaland, Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, on the basis of different acts of bravery.

These awards are broadly classified into five categories, including the Bharat Award, Sanjay Chopra Award, Geeta Chopra Award, Bapu Gaidhani Award and the General National Bravery Awards.

The National Bravery Awards are given under the aegis of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) every Republic Day.

The members of the ICWW selected the names of children after detailed discussion and careful scrutiny of the cases.

(ANI)