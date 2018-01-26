Republic Day parade showcases India’s cultural diversity

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Showcasing India’s cultural diversity and various schemes of the government, tableaux of fourteen states and nine Central Ministries on Friday participated in the Republic Day parade held at Rajpath in the national capital.

From country’s rich cultural heritage, flora and fauna and socio-economic development to progress of the nation, the tableaux displayed varied themes representing culture of different states.

The sports ministry presented a tableau on its scheme ‘Khelo India’ while the Income Tax India department tableau flashed its ‘Operation Clean Money’ scheme.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau showcased its scheme for minor forest produce sector – Uchith Dam Hak Se Maang.

The tableau displayed by Gujarat paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on completion of 100 years of Sabarmati Ashram.

Manipur tableau narrated the tale of Khamba and Thoibi – a story of youthful love while Assam tableau reflected the traditional masks of the Satras .

The tableau of Kerala depicted Kettukazcha, an offering of devotees associated with the temple festivals and farming community.

Maharashtra tableau displayed the coronation of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhattisgarh tableau showcased Ramgarh’s ancient amphitheatre.

Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir focused on rural tourism.

Akashvani also presented its tableau which showcased its journey of more than eight decades of public service.(ANI)