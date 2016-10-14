Washington, Oct 14: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s wife Melania threatened People Magazine with a lawsuit Thursday, accusing the publication of making false statements in an article that accuses her husband of sexually assaulting a reporter.

Melania tweeted a copy of a letter sent to People by attorney Charles J. Harder demanding the magazine remove a section of the article written by reporter Natasha Stoynoff that detailed a first-person account of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in Mar-A-Lago.

She disputed Stoynoff’s claims she bumped into her in New York after the alleged incident and demands a retraction within 24 hours or Mrs. Trump will “consider her legal options,” the letter reads.

“The true facts are these: Mrs. Trump did not encounter Ms. Stoynoff on the street, nor have any conversation with her. The two are not friends and were never friends or even friendly.”

People Magazine spokesperson Marnia Perez said “we stand by our story.”

The story published late Wednesday claims Trump forcibly kissed Stoynoff in 2005 after his wife left the room.