Rescue team finds wreckage of missing Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft

Assam, May 26: The wreckage of the Indian Air Force aircraft was found after three days of intense search. The rescue operations team has found the wreckage of the missing Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft. The rescue operation was hindered in between due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Reportedly, the aircraft had gone missing after taking off from the Tezpur airbase in Assam. The SU-30 aircraft had lost radar and radio connection with the controlling station near Arunachal Pradesh’s Doulasang area. Search and rescue operations were hindered by conflicting climatic conditions as well as the thick forest cover in the area.

The Indian Air Force had deployed C-130 aircraft and Chetak helicopters to conduct an aerial search for the missing aircraft. Four ground teams of the Air Force, nine teams of the Indian Army, and two teams of the state administration to conduct searches in the area.

Unfortunately, no information is yet available about the two pilots, who was there in the Aircraft.