Rescued girls sexually abused in Delhi govt-run home, one arrested

June 9, 2016
New Delhi, Jun 9 :  A man running a children’s rescue home in Delhi has been arrested after several minor girls alleged that he assaulted them sexually and filmed the act, media reports quoting police said on Thursday.
The man, identified as R S Meena, was running the government home where children rescued from trafficking, begging and other menaces were sheltered.
The man allegedly took selfies with the girls and after the assault warned them against disclosing it to anyone.
Police said the assaults were confirmed by medical tests.
Police are investigating whether Mr Meena lured the girls to a room on the pretext they needed a “checkup” and then gagged and assaulted them, before threatening to throw them out if they raised the alarm.
Police said after the caretaker of the home returned from vacation the girls revealed their ordeal to him, leading to the arrest of the offender.
