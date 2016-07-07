Researchers to develop the world’s first pet-friendly remote control with ‘paws’ button for channel surfing

London, Jul 3: Now, your dog will be able to channel surf for its favourite TV shows by itself as a team of researchers has developed the world’s first pet-friendly remote.

Pet food maker Wagg, which is trialling the gadget that has been designed with paws and dribbles in mind, said that it is has been made from tough waterproof plastic, the Mirror reported.

Giant buttons with raised surfaces make it easy to switch channels and it gives off low-frequency squeaks that appeal to pooches.

Wagg has developed the remote with computer designers at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston.

Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas told the Sunday People: “Our studies shows the average dog now watches more than nine hours of TV a week, showing technology is already playing a huge part in our pets’ lives.”

Spokesman Dan Reeves added, “We know that people can feel a little guilty about leaving their dogs in a room alone for a short while, whether it’s to pop to the shops or cook dinner in the kitchen. We wanted to create something that would keep the dog entertained and reassure owners of their well-being.”