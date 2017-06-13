Reserve Bank Of India introduces new batch of banknotes of Rs 500

New Rs 500 Notes
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of banknotes of Rs 500 denomination with inset letter A while old notes of E series will remain valid.

“In continuation of issuing of Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series from time to time which are currently legal tender, a new batch of banknotes with inset letter “A” in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Reserve Bank Governor Urjit R Patel; with the year of printing ‘2017’ on the reverse, are being issued,” Reserve Bank Of India said in a statement

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to the Rs 500 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series which were first notified dated November 8 2016.

The earlier 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series with inset letter ‘E’ in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Urjit Patel had a year of printing ‘2016’ and Swachh Bharat Logo printed on the reverse of the Banknote.

Those 500 banknotes had the following principal features:

– The size is 66mm x150mm.

-The color is stone grey.

-Red Fort-an image of Indian heritage site with Indian flag on the reverse

The banknote also had features (intaglio printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, bleed lines, a circle with Rs 500 in the right, and the identification mark) which enable the visually impaired person to identify the denomination.

