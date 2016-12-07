Reserve Bank of India keeps key lending rates unchanged

Mumbai, Dec 7:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the key lending rates at 6.25 per cent during the last monetary policy review of the calendar year 2016.

With this, the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate charged by the central bank on borrowings by commercial banks, remains unchanged to 6.25 per cent. The reverse repurchase rate also automatically stands lowered to 5.75 per cent.

