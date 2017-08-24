Reserve Bank of India to introduce new Rs. 200 tomorrow, 25th August 2017

Reserve Bank of India to introduce new Rs. 200 tomorrow, 25th August 2017.

New Delhi, August 24: The Reserve Bank of India would release the new Rs 200 note tomorrow, 25th August 2017, according to various media reports.

The media has published the pictures which are said to be the new Rs. 200 note.

This is a major step by the Reserve Bank of India after the demonetisation and the introduction of new Rs 2000 note and the Rs. 500 note.

On November 8, 2016, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared Demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and old Rs. 500 note.

