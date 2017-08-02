Reserve Bank of India reduces repo rate from 6.25 percent to 6 percent

New Delhi, August 2: In a significant moderation in retail inflation, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday slashed the repo rate by 25 bps from the present 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent – the lowest in the last six and a half years.

India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to cut interest rates as a response to a fall in inflation. The latest decision was in accordance with a Bloomberg poll of economists where most of the of respondents had a forecast that there will be a cut in the rates by 25-basis-points.

This is the sixth bi-monthly policy review by RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee. The Committee was formed during last year on the lines of Federal Open Market Committee in the US.

Repo Rate- 6.25%

Reverse Repo Rate- 6%

Marginal Standing Facility Rate (MSF)- 6.50%

Bank Rate- 6.50%

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)- 4%

Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR)- 20%