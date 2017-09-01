Resident of Katihar in Bihar dies in the long queue of Noida district hospital

NOIDA,Sept1:The man’s younger brother Permanand Gupta lives in Sector 63 and works in a private company. Permanand said that Deepak had arrived in Noida on Wednesday night. “We brought him to the emergency ward of district hospital on Thursday morning. However, the doctors there refused to admit him and asked him to get medical treatment in OPD,” he said.

According to Permanand, though Deepak’s health was not good, he was forced to stand in the queue at registration counter for over one hour. It took the family two hours to get the X-ray done due to heavy rush, while they found no attendant at the blood test counter. “We then moved to the counter for HIV test. I and my brother were standing in the queue when he collapsed and died on the floor at around 12.30 pm,” Permanand said.

The hospital officials then swung into action and rushed him to emergency ward where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s family alleged medical negligence and filed a complaint against hospital management for the death.

Ajay Aggarwal, chief medical superintendent, district hospital, said the doctor had examined the patient in the morning and prescribed some tests.

“He was also referred to a higher medical centre. We have launched a departmental inquiry into the matter. The allegations of not admitting in the emergency ward will be investigated, and if found true, action will be taken against the officials concerned,” he said.