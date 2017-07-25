Residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar with atleast 30 people trapped

Mumbai,July25:A four-storey residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on the morning of 25 July.

Nine people have been rescued, while over 30 are still feared trapped under the debris.

A residential building in Ghatkopar collapsed Tuesday morning leaving at least 30 people trapped. Fourteen fire tenders and two rescue vans have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway at the site of the ground plus four storeyed building ‘Saidarshan’, Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said. Nine people have been rescued so far and have rushed to a hospital. The building is located on LBS Road, near Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar West. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared it as a major incident. More details are awaited.