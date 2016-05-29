Restrictions imposed at Subrata Roy’s meeting venue

Bhubaneswar, May 29 : Apprehending trouble, authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions at Sahara India chief Subrata Roy’s meeting venue in Cuttack and people were asked to vacate the place, officials said.

Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed by police before Roy’s visit. He was scheduled to address the employees of Sahara India and investors at the Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

“We received intelligence inputs that some elements that are affected by chit fund scam may stage a protest and create trouble at the venue leading to law and order problem. Police imposed prohibitory orders in view of the local conditions,” said Police Commissioner Y.B. Khurania.

He said Subrata Roy has been issued notice asking him not to enter Cuttack.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at a private hotel in Bhubaneswar to avoid any untoward incident.

Notably, after getting parole from the Supreme Court, Roy has launched an ‘Abhaar Yatra’ from Hyderabad on Saturday.

The purpose of his tour is to meet and thank the Sahara Group employees and the investors who stood by him during “the difficult times”, said sources.

Roy was sent to Tihar Jail in March 2014 for failing to refund money collected from depositors in schemes deemed illegal by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).