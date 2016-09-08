Retired IAS officer J Satyanarayana appointed as part-time Chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India 

New Delhi, September 8: Retired IAS officer J. Satyanarayana was on Thursday appointed as part-time Chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhaar, an official statement said.

“Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad administered the oath of office and secrecy to J. Satyanarayana, who has been appointed part-time Chairman of the UIDAI,” a statement from the ministry said.

Satyanarayana, a former IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, has close to four decades of experience in varied areas of governance having served as the Secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology from 2012 to 2014 before superannuation.

He has been instrumental in training the political leaders and policy makers on the concepts and principles of e-governance, it said.

On the occasion, Rajesh Jain and Anand Deshpande were appointed as part-time members of UIDAI.

Jain, an electrical engineer from IIT Bombay, is the Founder and Managing Director of netCORE Solutions, an enterprise communication and digital marketing solutions company.

“He (Jain) has been part of many technology ventures and is a well-known figure in the technology industry and a sought-after speaker at national and international forums,” it said.

Deshpande, a Ph.D. in Computer Science from US’ Indiana University, is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of IT firm Persistent Systems.