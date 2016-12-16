Return of Arnab Goswami launches channel Republic

NewDelhi,Dec16:When the news of Arnab Goswami resigningfrom the Times Now Network trickled in, there was huge speculation on what would be Arnabâs next move. Exactly a month after, Arnabâs last show on Times Now, the senior journalist has announced that his new venture would be called as Republic.
On 1 November, Arnab Goswami had resigned as the editor-in-chief of Times Now and also announced his plans to start a venture of his own. Select media reports also stated that Arnab’s core team members also resigned from the channel days after his resignation.
Just few hours after Arnab Goswami announced the name of his venture, he was the top trending topic on social networking sites like  Facebook and Twitter.

