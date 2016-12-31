Reunion of Mulayam and Akhilesh dimmed hopes of opponents, says Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh

Lucknow, December 31: Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh on Saturday expressed happiness over the reconciliation in the party after the party’s Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav cancelled the suspension of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, saying that the hopes of their opponents have dimmed.

“Whatever our opponents were wishing to take place within the Samajwadi Party did not happen. All their hopes have been dimmed now,” said Amar Singh.

Applauding Mulayam Singh for his quality of keeping the party together and intact, Amar said, “Mulayam ji has once again proven his experience and has fulfilled his oath of not letting the party and family split till he dies.”

He also assured that the party will work together and mark their victory in the upcoming state elections.

“We will all unitedly work towards turning the resolution of Mulayam Singh ji of making the Samajwadi Party mark its victory with majority true,” he said.

“I wish the upcoming elections see victory of secular forces over the communal ones,” he added.

A day after Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were suspended from the party for six years over disciplinary grounds, the duo’s expulsion was revoked on Saturday.

“With Netaji’s order, the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been made null with immediate effect,” Uttar Pradesh state chief Shivpal Yadav told ANI.

“We all will unitedly fight against communal forces and once again form the government in Uttar Pradesh…we have got this order,” he added. (ANI)