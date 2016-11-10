Revenue Secretary will monitor banking operations in Narendra Modi’s absence, says Arun Jaitley

New Delhi, November 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted the task of supervising the demonetisation exercise in his absence to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

For the three days that Modi will be away in Japan on official visit, the task of supervising the banking operations, vis–vis issuance of new notes and smooth transition from old notes to new notes, has been entrusted to Revenue Secretary Hashmukh Adhia.

Air India One’s communication system has been boosted with the installation of new equipment with a very high frequency range from Israel, and this was made operational by the DoT’s tech team during the PM’s flight for any emergency communication with Jaitley and North Block.