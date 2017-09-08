Revolt in Bihar’s Congress unit? 19 of 27 MLAs wants split with RJD

New Delhi, September 8: Out of 27 Bihar Congress Members of Legislative Assembly, 19 of them told Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party vice president to break the alliance with the Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, “at least for the time being”.

According to media reports, a large clan of Congress in Bihar believes that the association of the party with Lalu Yadav would damage its credibility at a time when it is suffering electoral losses. A corruption case was filed against Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi for alleged irregularities when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009 by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi greeted the party legislators from the state on Wednesday and Thursday amidst the reports that a revolt was brewing in the Bihar unit of Congress. According to reliable sources, Rahul Gandhi called the senior Congress legislators to Delhi in a damage-control exercise to prevent a section of Members of legislative assembly from deserting the party. According to records, Congress has 27 Members of Legislative Assembly in the state.