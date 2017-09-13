Revolutionary movement of UK govt start confiscating underworld don Dawood Ibrahim property

London/ September 13: On a new revolution the government of United Kingdom has confiscated the property owned by the underworld Don Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim, signaling a big diplomatic victory for the indian government.

According to reports, In 2015, India had handed over a dossier containing information on Dawood to Britain, he also appear on the updated UK Treasury department’s Consolidated List of financial Sanction with three recorded addresses in Pakistan’s Karachi

The 61 years old mafia boss, is the chief accused in Mumbai serial Bomb blast case, has been a wanted fugitive

Dawood, who has more than 21 aliases, has an estimated worth $6.7 billion (£5.05 billion).He reportedly owns a hotel in Warwickshire and residential properties across the Midlands.

The gangster and his infamous crime syndicate D Company also has ties with Al Qaeda.

On August 22, 2017, news agency PTI reported that Dawood is the only “Indian national” on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK which also listed 21 aliases for the underworld don.