Reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed

NewDelhi,Nov5:Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday held a high-level meeting with police officers to review steps being taken to trace JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, who has been missing for 21 days. It was decided to double the reward for information about the 27-year-old student from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

“All efforts are being made to trace Najeeb. So far, Delhi Police has put up over 20,000 posters in Delhi and outside. The SIT has verified over 300 autorickshaws plying in the area. The SIT has so far deployed about 150 police personnel, which includes two teams per district,” said a statement issued by the Lt-Governor’s office.

“Teams have been sent to Ajmer, Kota, Bareilly, Roorkee, Faizabad, Azamgarh and Badaun and other cities. Most of Najeeb’s former teachers, friends and relatives have been contacted, including his former schools and other educational institutions that he attended. CCTV cameras at various locations, including Metro, ISBT, Railway Station and Tolls are being scanned,” it said.

The Lt-Governor’s office stated that the entire incident has been examined and re-examined repeatedly and areas in and around JNU have been searched “comprehensively, several times”. Jung has directed that no effort be spared in this continuing process. The SIT, the Lt-Governor’s office stated, is in constant touch with Najeeb’s family and keeps updating them on efforts being taken to locate him.