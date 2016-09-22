Rickshaw puller better than Mayawati: Dayashankar Singh

Ballia, Sep 22 : Expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh who had drawn flak for his derogatory remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati, has targeted her yet again, saying “even a rickshaw puller was better than her”.

His remarks came last night at an event where his wife, Swati Singh, also said that was ready to tie a ‘rakhi’ to UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the hope of getting justice as only those related to SP leaders are heard under the present government.

“A rickshaw puller is better than her (Mayawati) as he does not strike a deal with anyone else once he has settled the fare with one passenger,” Dayashankar alleged while speaking at the programme here.

“But Mayawati does not follow this rule…she can do anything for money,” the former BJP leader, who has often accused the BSP supremo of “selling tickets”, said.

Earlier he had drawn criticism and was even arrested on July 29 for allegedly making derogatory comments against BSP president Mayawati, questioning her character. BJP had also sacked Dayashankar, who was appointed as the state unit vice president for his remarks.

His family had also lodged a named FIR against Mayawati and some other BSP leaders for allegedly using foul language against them during their public protest here.

Addressing the gathering, his wife Swati, who had taken the cudgels on his behalf, charged that “only relatives get justice in the SP government”.

“The chief minister got my husband arrested as Mayawati is his ‘bua’ while the leaders in BSP, who have made comments against my family, are not being arrested…in UP, you get justice only if you are a relative of the ruling party,” Swati claimed.

“Because of these reasons, I too will tie Akhilesh Yadav a rakhi, making him my ‘dharam bhai’ and seek justice,” she said.

Swati also exhorted people to uproot both SP and BSP in the upcoming state Assembly elections.