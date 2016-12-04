Rickshaw pullers deal cash crunch through ‘Paytm Karo’ !

New Delhi, Dec. 4 : It cannot be denied that demonetisation has affected the day-to-day life of every other person.

Be it tea seller or vegetable vendor, everyone is finding it difficult to carry out basic transaction after the government imposed a ban on Rs.500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. But to beat the acute cash crunch, PayTm has emerged as a boon for many.

Following demonetisation, E-rickshaw pullers in Kanpur were facing the same problem that every other small vendor was going through. But to deal with the problem the E-rickshaw pullers took up Paytm as their mode of transaction.

One E-rickshaw puller said, “Demontisation has affected our business badly so we have started accepting payments through Paytm which has helped us a lot.”

Lauding government’s move to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes a E-rickshaw commuter said,“Paytm is helpful for the people who are running out of cash.” He further said that everyone should start accepting payments through Paytm as it will help curb the flow of black money in the market.

(ANI)