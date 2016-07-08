Ricky Kej is all set to perform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Johannesburg

Bengaluru , July 08: Grammy Award winning Indian musician Ricky Kej is all set to perform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other state leaders and dignitaries of South Africa at “The Dome” in Johannesburg today.

This will be witnessed by a live audience of over 15,000 people and a television audience of 200 million across the globe, Varsha Kej, Kej’s media manager, told PTI here.

“Kej who has flown to Johannesburg especially for this, will be performing a song about Mahatma Gandhi from his Grammy Winning album Winds of Samsara. The music video of the song Mahatma will also be played and witnessed by the entire audience,” she said.

“Kej’s strong connection with South Africa goes back to few years, as the album that won him the prestigious Grammy Award is based on the ideals of peace by the Fathers of both these nations – Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela,” Varsha said.

Modi will be in Johannesburg as part of his four nation tour of Africa to enhance ties specially in the economic sphere and people-to-people contacts.

“He will be interacting with the huge number of Indian diaspora that is expected to take part in this historic event,” she said.