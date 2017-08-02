Ride ‘Taipei in Motion’ in Taiwan to the 2017 Summer Universiade

Taipei, August2:Ahead of the 29th Summer Universiade in Taiwan’s Taipei that is scheduled to take place from August 19 and August 30, the commuters of the city subway are in for an exciting ride.

As a part of a campaign to promote the games this month, a Taipei subway train has been transformed into a sports based train that features the 22 sports that will take place at the 2017 Summer Universiade.

According to Reuters, the theme of the train is based on a short film that was released in the month of May, ‘Taipei in Motion’ and show cased sports interspersed with shots of urban transport in Taipei.

Children pose for photo at a sports-themed Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train ahead of Summer Universiade, in Taipei.

Staged in summer and winter phases once every two years, the Universiade draws student athletes from universities around the world to compete.