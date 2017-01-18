Rift in Uttar Pradesh BJP? Swami Prasad Maurya unhappy over ticket distribution

Lucknow, Jan 18: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over distribution of tickets for Uttar Pradesh polls by the saffron party.

As per sources, the leader might decide on party affiliation after candidates list is announced, ANI reported

Maurya has demanded tickets not only for himself, his son and daughter, but also for his supporters, which the party has yet not fulfilled.

It is expected of Maurya, after the announcement of candidates list tomorrow, to come up with a stern decision.

Maurya, former Bahujan Samaj Party member, joined the BJP around six months ago.

BJP Central Election Committee meet is to take place tomorrow at 11 am to finalise remaining list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls.