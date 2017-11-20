Right to Privacy: Aadhaar information leaked through over 210 Central government websites, confirms UIDAI

New Delhi, November 20: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has accepted that the details of the citizens which were submitted while taking Aadhaar were leaked through more than 200 websites of the Central Government.

The details like name address and other details of some people reportedly appeared in the websites of the Central Government.

The details were removed from the website when the information leakage was noticed by the authorities, stated UIDAI in a statement.

But the UIDAI did not reveal when the information was leaked through the sites.

In a statement, the UIDAI states that the details like name, address and even Aadhaar number were appeared in about 210 websites of Central as well as state sections including educational institutions.

UIDAI is said to have a very strong and advanced security systems to securely keep the private details of individuals.

UIDAI authorities stressed that they are ensuring the security of the information of individuals through continuous observation and controlling measures.

The 12 digit Aadhaar number was given to the citizens as an identification document.