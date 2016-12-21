Right-wing Hindutva supporters attack Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for naming their baby ‘Taimur’, through social media

Mumbai, December 21: Star Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan named their child ‘Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.’ It is the first child for the 36-year-old actress, Saif already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex wife Amrita Singh.

The right-wing Hindutva supporters were left seething on social media platforms. They are paid troll army of the right-wing brigade who took serious objection to Saif and Kareena naming their child Taimur.

The right-wing supporters’ objection to the name Taimur was based on a deep-rooted belief that the central Asian ruler Taimur had allegedly slaughtered Hindus during his invasion of India in the late fourteenth and early fifteenth century.

One of the first social media users to slam the celebrated Bollywood couple for naming their son Taimur was the RSS poster boy, Tarek Fatah, who’s known for his Islamophobic rants.

A Pakistani by birth, Fatah wrote on his Facebook page, “I am astounded. How on earth would any Indian name their son ‘Timur’ or ‘Taimur’ the man who committed a genocide of Hindus and Muslims of India, who built pyramids of human skulls across India. And this is the supposed ‘Muslim royalty’ of Hindustan?

“For Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to name their son ‘Taimur’ is evidence of utter ignorance or an arrogant embrace of the crimes committed by those who invaded and plundered Hindustan. What a fall, from Tagore to Timur.”

Fatah, who is not a student of history, has been known for his hateful rants taregtting anything Muslim. He’s often found himself in the spot of bother and embarrassment for his inability to back his claims with evidence.

Fatah, however, found support on Twitter from the usual suspects in the right-wing army, who joined the chorus to condemn Saif and Kareena.

Contrary to the spin being given to Taimur’s history to defame a celebrity couple bearing a Muslim name, this is what one of India’s finest historians, once wrote about the the central Asian ruler.

Irfan Habib wrote, “Those whom he slaughtered were not all infidel Hindus, deserving their fate, as in Yazdi, but both Hindus and Muslims: such as were killed by Timur when he marched towards Delhi “obtained the honour of martyrdom. Like Yazdi, he too describes the slaughter of all the enslaved captives in the hands of Timur before his recrossing of the Yamuna to attack Delhi: his estimate of the number of the victims is more moderate, being 50 000 as against Yazdi’s 100 000.”

Meanwhile, unperturbed by the social media discourse, the family appeared to be on the moon over the addition to the Pataudi and Kapoor family.