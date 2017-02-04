Rinnai develops gas appliances to fulfill customer needs

| By :

Tokyo [Japan]/Bangkok [Thailand], Feb.4 (ANI): To make cooking safe, the makers of gas appliances are doing newer innovations.

Japan's Rinnai Corporation has been conducting research and development in order to fulfill the needs of different countries.

Atsuhito Gama, an official of Rinnai Corporation, said, "Every country has different requirement for a gas burner depending on their cooking habits. The products are developed and designed to fulfill those needs."

In Indonesia, gas burners are simple and easy to use and made out of stainless steel.

The company produces 6 million units every year and is a leader in the market.

The gas burner for Vietnam is made to be suitable to its characteristics of its people that not fond of heavy flame.

This new product is made with consideration of safety, so that it has the safety feature of automatically turning off even it over boils.

The gas burners in China are designed to be suitable to Chinese cuisine. It requires powerful flame for cooking.

The burner trivet solidly supports the Chinese wok; on top of that, the flame can be adjusted from high to low.

By law, the gas burners in Korea are equipped with a temperature sensor on each unit. Other than its design, they are made with safety and function in mind.

Gama further said, "In order to be able to test different gas in different countries, we have collected various samples from different countries in the world. We will develop more products to fit eating habits of varies countries. Being one of the special characteristics of Japan, high safety standards and cleaning are required often. Also, with a change of lifestyle recently, there have been more people looking for reduction of household duties."

In Japan, where earthquakes happen frequently, high safety standards are required.

Temperature sensor and the function of turning off the flame after it senses shaking are being equipped on the units.

Also, in order to reduce the hours spent in household duties, the needs of automatic cooking have increased.

Gas appliances are also connected with smart phones. The user can automatically adjust the flame speed through a mobile app and cook food as per the requirement of the dish.

In many developing countries like Thailand, support is needed for education of children living in remote areas like deep mountains.

In Galyani Vadhana District northern Thailand, there is only one school that provides secondary education to tribal children.

In order to fight water shortages and increase the opportunities for children to have access to knowledge, as part of its education support activities, Meidensha Corporation from Japan has donated and built new water tank and library.

Masayuki Inagi, General Manager, Overseas Business Strategic Management Group, Meidensha Corporation, "I am very pleased to think of children growing up in a cheerful environment."

Dr.Tarathip Wongbanna, Principal, Matthayom Galayani Vadhana Chalermprakiat High School, "Libraries are very important for education and students can learn everything from ICT, newspapers, and a lot of books."

Everyone will be very happy to study and learn at this library.

Jularat Jareonwongkiet, a school student, said, "I am very happy to be able to receive education. By going to school, I have learned a lot of things that I didn't know before and I was really happy to absorb new knowledge. It is also a challenge for me."

Kamowan Keereekased, another school student, said, "Since I am into science of natural world, I look forward to reading many books about biology in the new library."

In the village of Toongyao, Mae Chaem District, also in Chiang Mai Province, Meidensha has donated a new schoolhouse to be used as the computer room and multi-purpose space.

While Meidensha Japan celebrating its 120th anniversary, Thai Meidensha Co., Ltd. has become 50-years-old.

The people at Meidensha inherited the founder's spirit of creating schools for local communities, conducting various activities, contribution to local areas and developing with local communities.

That must be their secret of growth. (ANI)