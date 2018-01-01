Indian marathoner OP Jaisha says no staff were available to give her water or refreshments at Rio

BENGALURU August 23:While running the marathon at the Rio Olympics, OP Jaisha says she encountered a series of unstaffed Indian desks – which meant there was nobody to give her water or refreshments in blistering heat. Athlete OP Jaisha says

French race walker Yohann Diniz poops himself before collapsing during the race at Rio
Curtains down on Rio Olympics 2016 with spectacular carnival-inspired closing ceremony; Tokyo to host 2020 Olympic games
Mongolian wrestler’s coaches strip in front of judges outraged by wrestling bout result at Rio
Greece’s Ekaterini Stefanidi won the Olympic pole vault and her country’s first athletics gold
American swimmer James Feigen fined $10,800 for lying about attack in Rio de Janeiro
Usain Bolt wins 9nth gold in last Olympic race of career
PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal at Olympics 2016
Air India offers business class tickets to satisfy , Sakshi Malik’s love of flying
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulates shuttler P V Sindhu
Japan’s Kaori Icho became the first female wrestler to win four consecutive Olympic gold medals at Rio
Bolt does an Ali: I am the greatest!
Usain Bolt win the men’s 200 metres title at a third consecutive Olympics at the Rio Olympics
The ‘Girl Nadal’ in the way of PV Sindhu’s gold quest
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu assures second medal for India in ladies singles badminton tournament as she enters final at Rio
Uttar Pradesh government announces Rani Laxmi Bai award for Sakshi Malik
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt expects tougher battle in Olympic men’s 200m final
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson has secured her second sprint gold medal of the Rio Olympics
Brianna Rollins secured the women’s 100m hurdles gold medal at the Rio Olympics
Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat to take a week to recover from ligament tear; will take help of support says Chef de Mission Rakesh Gupta
