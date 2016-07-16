Rio Olympics 2016 : Serena Williams And Venus Williams lead United States tennis team 

Los Angeles, United States of America: World number one Serena Williams, a double Olympic champion in 2012, her sister Venus and the Bryan brothers lead the US tennis team named Friday for the 2016 Rio Games.

Serena Williams, who earned her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, will defend the singles and doubles titles she captured in London. In doubles, she and Venus will be trying to win gold for the fourth time, after triumphs in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Venus, who won Olympic singles gold in 2000, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will all compete in singles while Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe will form the second women’s doubles team for the US.