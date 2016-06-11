Rio Olympics: Paes-Bopanna in doubles, Bopanna-Sania in mixed doubles

New Delhi, June 11 : Doubles specialist Leander Paes’ dreams of playing in a record seventh straight Olympics came true on Saturday after he was named with Rohan Bopanna as the Indian men’s doubles team in Rio Olympics. Bopanna and Sania Mirza were picked for the mixed doubles.

After the selection committee met here, All India Tennis Association President Anil Khanna said: “Men’s doubles more fortunate with Bopanna in top 10 and Paes at 46.”

Bopanna on Friday took everyone by surprise when he chose to partner young Saketh Myneni over Paes.

“Bopanna respects Paes, he has given us his reasons why he would prefer Myneni,” Khanna told the media.

Paes recently completed a career slam after winning the French Open mixed doubles along with Swiss great Martina Hingis at Roland Garros.